Buffalo Catholic hospital becomes 1st coronavirus hospital in New York

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “By concentrating our critical care staff in this area, we will be able to manage our infection control better to minimize risk and exposure to other patients within our own facilities,” an infectious disease specialist at Catholic Health said.

