UN women’s conference downplays abortion

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Women’s access to sexual and reproductive health services is far from universal,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “We must push back against the pushback.” The report continued, “Some governments were especially critical that these common code words for abortion were not included. Among the disgruntled nations were the Nordic countries, all EU member and aspiring member states, 15 Latin American countries known as the Santiago Group, and South Africa.”

