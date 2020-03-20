Catholic World News

‘A travesty of human rights’: New Zealand bishops lament new abortion law

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “To hold that the fetus is not a legal person ignores the reality that a genetically unique human life has begun which is neither that of the mother or the father,” a spokeswoman for the bishops’ conference said. “That the law fails to recognize this does not change what is a biological and human fact.”

