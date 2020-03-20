Catholic World News

No Mass, no offertory: Parish, diocesan, national collections take a hit

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We literally have all of our eggs in the collection basket,” said Mary Mencarini Campbell, executive director of the USCCB Office of National Collections. “Send a check to the parish anyway, just as you would if you were in church. All those parishes rely on those donations to operate.”

