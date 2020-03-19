Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople suspends liturgical services

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has announced that all liturgical services will be suspended in the churches under his jurisdiction. The Ecumenical Patriarch, traditionally recognized as the “first among equals” of the world’s Orthodox leaders, has immediate jurisdiction over churches in Turkey, Greece, and around the world; his order does not govern the policies of other independent Orthodox bodies.

