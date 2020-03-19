Catholic World News

Medjugorje ‘seer’ says apparitions suspended

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: One of the witnesses who has testified to seeing the Virgin Mary at Medjugorje says that the apparitions have ended. Mirjana Dragicevic Soldo, who says that the Virgin has appeared to her on the 2nd day of every month since 1987, said that apparitions have ended. Her announcement comes at a time when pilgrimages to Medjugorje have slackened because of fears of the coronavirus. The Vatican has not yet released a judgment on the authenticity of the reported apparitions.

