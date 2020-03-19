Catholic World News

Veteran pro-life Illinois Democrat ousted in primary

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Congressman Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the few prominent Democratic legislators who is pro-life, was defeated in a primary election by Marie Newman, a candidate who received enthusiastic support from the abortion lobby.

