Sri Lankan cardinal seeks probe into cause of COVID-19
March 19, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: “We know that in several areas of the world researchers of all types for various reasons are engaging in research to destroy human life and nature,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. “Some of these viruses are the products of aimless experiments … Producing such things is a very serious crime for mankind. I ask the Lord to reveal who made these poisonous seeds.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 5:07 PM ET USA
Hear, hear. Governments and politicians everywhere are proven liars. Rare indeed is the honest government or the true statesman. Cardinal Ranjith is speaking "truth to power."