Sri Lankan cardinal seeks probe into cause of COVID-19

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We know that in several areas of the world researchers of all types for various reasons are engaging in research to destroy human life and nature,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. “Some of these viruses are the products of aimless experiments … Producing such things is a very serious crime for mankind. I ask the Lord to reveal who made these poisonous seeds.”

