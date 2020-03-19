Catholic World News

Pope highlights importance of Confession

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his general audience, Pope Francis encouraged participation, where possible, in the 24 Hours for the Lord initiative, in which at least one church in every diocese is kept open for Confession on Friday and Saturday of the Third Week of Lent.

