Catholic World News

Leading Methodist ecumenist dies at 81

March 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Geoffrey Wainwright, professor emeritus at Duke Divinity School, was longtime co-chairman of the ecumenical dialogue between the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Methodist Council. He was the principal Methodist signatory of joint statements issued in 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, and 2011.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!