Public Masses suspended in Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Bolivia, Archbishop Sergio Alfredo Gualberti Calandrina of Santa Cruz preached, “Events like those in recent days, blockades of hospitals and roads to stop the admission of brothers and sister[s] affected by the virus must not be happen again. These acts, besides being crimes, are serious sins before God.”

