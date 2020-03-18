Catholic World News

Pontifical academy preparing document on ‘Coronavirus and Human Fraternity’

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The technical and clinical measures for containment must be integrated with a vast and profound complicity for the common good, avoiding the tendency to choose advantages for the privileged to the detriment of the vulnerable based on citizenship, income, politics or age,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

