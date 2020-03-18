Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate calls for common nightly Rosary

March 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the bishops’ conference, encouraged priests to pray the Rosary in their churches, and the faithful to pray the Rosary in their homes, every evening at 8:30.

