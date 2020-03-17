Catholic World News

New complaint of Catholic Relief Services involvement in ‘reproductive health’ program

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a new charge that Catholic Relief Services has supported causes that violate Catholic moral teaching, the Lepanto Institute reports on CRS support for a program in Cameroon that promotes “sexual and reproductive health.” CRS, the US bishops’ overseas charitable agency, has partnered in the Cameroon program with organizations that support legal abortion and promote contraception.

