Notorious French ex-priest receives 5-year jail term

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon was convicted for failing to report abuse by Bernard Preynat. Although the cardinal’s conviction was overturned, he renewed his offer to resign, and Pope Francis accepted his resignation in early March.

