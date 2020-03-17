Catholic World News

Luxembourg cardinal is quarantined

March 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on STACJA7 (Polish)

CWN Editor's Note: Because a staff member has contracted COVID-19, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, has been placed under quarantine, according to a report tweeted by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, of which the prelate is president.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!