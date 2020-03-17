Catholic World News

‘God is at our side in time of trouble,’ primate says in St. Patrick’s Day message

March 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “During these days I invite you to pray with me the beautiful prayer of Saint Patrick, Saint Patrick’s Breastplate, where he invited God to surround him with love and protection,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. With the suspension of public Masses, the St. Patrick’s Day Mass is being celebrated privately in his cathedral.

