Papal secretary: priests should be on front lines against epidemic

March 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A personal secretary to Pope Francis wrote on March 13 that Catholic priests should be “on the front lines” in serving the public during the current health crisis. “In the epidemic of fear that we are all living due to the coronavirus pandemic, we risk behaving more like wage-earners than as pastors,” wrote Father Yoannis Lahzi Gaid. The statement probably would not have been made public without the Pope’s approval.

