Vatican Holy Week celebrations to take place without the presence of the faithful

March 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household announced that “because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful. In addition, “until April 12 [Easter Sunday], the general audiences and the Angelus presided over by the Holy Father will be available only in live streaming on the official Vatican News website.”

