Catholic World News

Pope leaves Vatican, prays before famed icon, miraculous crucifix for pandemic’s end

March 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Leaving the Vatican for 90 minutes, Pope Francis walked to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he venerated the icon of the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People), and to the Church of San Marcello al Corso, the site of a crucifix associated with various miracles, including the cessation of a plague in 1522.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!