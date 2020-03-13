Catholic World News

Australian man arrested for threats against Cardinal Pell

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A 49-year-old Melbourne man has been charged with threatening the life of Cardinal George Pell. The man reportedly made several threats, including a false bomb threat, aimed at the cardinal.

