Rome diocese re-opens churches

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome, which yesterday ordered all churches closed for three weeks, has rescinded that order. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar for Rome, acknowledged that the faithful might feel “fear and confusion” if not allowed to pray in churches. So parish churches will be open for prayer. The cardinal indicated that both the decision to close churches and today’s decision to re-open them were approved by Pope Francis.

