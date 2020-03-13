Catholic World News

Utah bishop suspends all public Masses

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In view of the very serious development of the growing, unpredictable and uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus and with an abundance of caution, it is critical to have clearly defined measures to guide us in facing this pandemic and protecting everyone,” said Bishop Oscar Solis. “It is no longer about containment of the spread of the disease but preventing the loss of lives and the greater well-being of the faithful.”

