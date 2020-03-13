Catholic World News

Penalize consumers of prostitution to help end human trafficking, Vatican official advises

March 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Foro Juridico (Mexico)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, made his remarks at a conference in Mexico.

