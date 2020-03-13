Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Washington, DC, suspends public Masses, closes Catholic schools

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are profoundly saddened that we are not able to celebrate our sacraments as a community for the time being, but we know Christ remains with us at all times – specifically in times of worry like this,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

