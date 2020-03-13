Catholic World News
Colorado lawmakers approve Cabrini Day to replace Columbus Day
March 13, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917) established an orphanage in Colorado in 1904. A shrine there honors her memory.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
