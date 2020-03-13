Catholic World News

Top anti-abuse expert sees Vatican focus on ‘new movements’

March 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, lead the Pontifical Gregorian University’s Centre for Child Protection. He is member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and of a new child-protection task force appointed by the Pope. “Unfortunately, several of the communities that have been disbanded or placed under direct Vatican control declare themselves to be ‘heralds of tradition,’ but in fact ignore essential forms of governance and rules developed in the Church over the course of centuries,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!