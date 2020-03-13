Catholic World News

In Cyprus, some Masses to be celebrated outdoors to comply with ban on large indoor gatherings

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Mediterranean nation of 1.3 million (map) is 70% Christian (67% Eastern Orthodox) and 23% Muslim. To comply with a government ban on indoor gatherings over 75, “Sunday Mass will be celebrated in churches and in halls for small numbers up to 75 faithful or in church gardens or other open spaces (for a bigger number).”

