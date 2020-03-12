Catholic World News

Precautions high as Singapore resumes Masses

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The archdiocese suspended public Masses on February 14. The new precautions include “the installation of thermal scanners and thermometers for temperature screening,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

