United Arab Emirates prelate mandates Communion in the hand, warns against panic

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The current situation is a time for us as Catholics to give an example of faith, hope and charity in the midst of anxiety and uncertainty, especially through our Lenten practices,” said Capuchin Franciscan Bishop Paul Hinder. “I recommend the intention for the end of the coronavirus and for all those affected to our public prayers (e.g. Rosary, Holy Hours, etc.) as well as to your personal prayers, self-denial and charity this Lent.”

