Erdogan calls on religious minorities to support Turkish military operations in Syria
March 12, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Turkey invaded northeastern Syria in October and launched “Operation Spring Shield” in February.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
