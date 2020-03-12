Catholic World News

Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes announces Rosary novena in time of coronavirus

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In these troubled times when, because of the Wuhan coronavirus, many of our contemporaries are concerned for the future, let us ask the Lord that through the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes, he may grant us renewed confidence, hope and peace in our hearts,” the famed French shrine stated in its invitation to the faithful around the world to register via email for the March 17-25 novena. “Mary, because you are the smile of God, the reflection of the light of Christ, the home of the Holy Spirit, because you chose Bernadette in her poverty, because you are the morning star, the door to heaven … we pray to you and entrust our lives to you at a time when so many men and women fear for their health.”

