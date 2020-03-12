Catholic World News

Stay at home, Malta’s leading prelate urges senior citizens

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Having cut short his abuse investigation in Mexico, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta urged all senior citizens, whether healthy or sick, to comply with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s request to stay at home.” The prelate pledged to provide a daily televised Mass and Rosary, as well as Lenten talks.

