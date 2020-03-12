Catholic World News

Pope continues reflection on Beatitudes, addresses coronavirus victims, medical workers

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I thank all Christians, all men and women of good will who pray for this moment, all united, whatever the religious tradition to which they belong,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his March 11 general audience (video). “Thank you very much for this effort. But I would not want this pain, this major epidemic, to make us forget the poor Syrians, who are suffering on the Greek-Turkish border: a people who have been suffering for years. They are forced to flee from war, hunger, and disease. Let us not forget those brothers and sisters, and the many children, who are suffering there.”

