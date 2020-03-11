Catholic World News

Australian bishop steps down after abuse accusation

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Chris Saunders of Broome has stepped down from active episcopal ministry after an abuse complaint was lodged against him. The complaint—which the bishop has vigorously denied—is being investigated by the Vatican.

