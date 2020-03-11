Catholic World News

South Dakota priest convicted on 65 federal theft-related charges

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The cache of worldly treasures accumulated by this common thief looks like something from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’” a US attorney said of Father Marcin Garbacz’s theft of nearly $260,000. “He bought it all using money he stole from his parishioners — money that was intended to help the Church and help the poor. The selfishness and greed of it all is mind-boggling.” The Diocese of Rapid City issued a statement following the priest’s conviction.

