Illinois judge overrules county officials, permits splinter religious order to build boarding school, brewery

March 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: The Fraternité Notre-Dame was founded by Jean Marie Roger Kozik, whose ordination as a bishop is not recognized by the Catholic Church.

