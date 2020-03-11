Catholic World News

Myanmar bishops cancel popular Way of the Cross, Lourdes devotions

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Although two well-attended devotions at places of pilgrimage have been canceled, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo has emphasized, “Let Masses and adorations be held in every church for our suffering brothers and sisters.”

