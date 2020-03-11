Catholic World News

Padua prisoners prepare Pope’s Good Friday Via Crucis meditations

March 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Each year on Good Friday, the Pope leads the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum. In recent years, the meditations have been prepared by various Italian bishops, theologian Anne-Marie Pelletier, Roman high school students, and Sister Eugenia Bonetti.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!