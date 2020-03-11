Catholic World News

More Catholic colleges closing because of coronavirus

March 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bryan Alexander, Georgetown University

CWN Editor's Note: A growing number of Catholic colleges are among the more than 80 colleges nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus, according to Bryan Alexander, an educational technology specialist at Georgetown University. NPR reported that Alexander “has been leading an effort to track coronavirus-related higher education closures.”

