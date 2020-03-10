Catholic World News

St. Peter’s basilica closed

March 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: St. Peter’s basilica has been closed to the public, as Italian authorities tighten quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus epidemic. St. Peter’s Square, which is under the jurisdiction of Italian police, was closed at noon on March 10; Vatican officials followed suit by announcing that the basilica—now nearly inaccessible—would also be closed to visitors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!