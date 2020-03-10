Catholic World News
Royal College of General Practitioners remains opposed to assisted suicide and euthanasia
March 10, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News
CWN Editor's Note: The Royal College is the professional organization for the UK’s general practitioners.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
