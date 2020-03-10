Catholic World News

Head of Assyrian Church of the East resigns for health reasons

March 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gewargis III, 78, was elected Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East in 2015. The church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Council of Ephesus in 431.

