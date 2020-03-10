Catholic World News
3 Philippine bishops to lead peace negotiations with Communist rebels
March 10, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1969, the New People’s Army is Maoist in ideology.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
