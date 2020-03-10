Catholic World News
Fordham University suspends face-to-face instruction, cancels public events
March 10, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit university, located in New York City, has 15,000 students.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
