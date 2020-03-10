Catholic World News

Pope resumes private audiences

March 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has apparently recovered from his cold that led him to follow the annual curial Lenten retreat from the Vatican. On March 9, he received, in separate audiences, the archbishop of Lima, two ambassadors, and a group of French bishops. Chairs were placed three feet apart as a coronavirus prevention measure.

