Local Christian leaders urge compliance with Bethlehem directives

March 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Palestinian authorities recently closed the Church of the Nativity and local mosques, and placed Bethlehem under lockdown, after several residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

