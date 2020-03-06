Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop exempts Catholics in some cities from Sunday Mass obligation

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Because of the coronavirus, the faithful in Bethlehem, Beit Jala, Beit Sahour and Jericho are exempt from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, who has also mandated Communion in the hand throughout the diocese.

