Vatican mandates norms, guidelines, to fight abuse in lay movements

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, said that in retrospect, many international lay associations “were approved at too young an age.”

