Hallmark Channel scrubs pro-life film from awards show

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the Hallmark Channel subsequently apologized for “airing an awards show that scrubbed all mentions of the pro-life film ‘Unplanned’ despite it scoring nominations in three categories.”

